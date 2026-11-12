Germany vs Serbia: Confirmed team news as Jurgen Klopp aims to pick up second win

Germany make their way to the Stadion Rajko Mitić to face Serbia as their Nations League journey continues.

Germany are third in Group A2, three points behind second-placed Greece. Whilst Serbia are at the bottom on zero points and cannot qualify for the quarter-finals as they aim to ruin Germany's chances of progressing.

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Under Jurgen Klopp, Germany have a record of one win, two draws and one defeat from four games in what has been a tough run under the former Liverpool boss.

Germany are the favourites heading into the clash, which won't be easy as they face an intense away clash.

Germany vs Serbia team news

Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Maksimovic are ruled out for Serbia whilst they will have to manage without manager Veljko Paunovic on the touchline due to suspension,

Germany are walking a tightrope as Philipp Treu, Malick Thiaw and Yann Bisseck are one card away from missing the team's last group game.

Germany vs Serbia predicted line-ups

Serbia possible starting lineup: V Milinkovic-Savic; Nedeljkovic, Gudelj, Babic, Erakovic, Sukacev; Samardzic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Zivkovic; Cvetkovic, Mitrovic

Germany possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich; El Mala, Wirtz, Karl; Havertz

Germany vs Serbia kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Stadion Rajko Mitic for a 19:45 kick-off time.

Form

Serbia: LLLLL

Germany: DWLDD

Key stats

Serbia have lost each of their last six matches in all competitions, while they have only won once since the end of 2025.

Germany secured a comfortable 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz in their last encounter.

Germany have conceded just twice in their four group matches and have kept two clean sheets in the group.