Scotland win gives them fighting chance of promotion

Sebastien Pocognoli celebrated his first win as Scotland head coach after his troops claimed a well-deserved 2-0 UEFA Nations League victory over North Macedonia in Skopje, extending the hosts’ winless run to 11 matches.

Andrew Robertson started the game like a man determined to mark his 100th international appearance with a goal, forcing Stole Dimitrievski to make a smart stop with his second shot inside the opening five minutes.

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However, just seconds later, the experienced shot-stopper was beaten by Kieron Bowie’s first goal at international level.

The Sassuolo striker received possession with his back to goal, quickly swivelled and created a yard of space to drive a precise shot into the bottom corner, bringing an end to Scotland’s four-game goal drought.

Match momentum Flashscore

Robertson quickly resumed his search for a goal on his milestone day with two more shots before the game had even reached the 15-minute mark.

Chances continued to flow as North Macedonia struggled to contend with Scotland’s relentless pressure, as Ben Gannon-Doak blazed over from a great position before Bowie saw his goalbound effort blocked by the last defender - just moments before North Macedonia boss Goce Sedloski made two changes as a sign of his clear frustration with the one-sided half.

With Scotland still searching for the insurance of a second goal, Gannon-Doak made a purposeful start to the second period, forcing Dimitrievski into two stops on either side of winning a penalty, only for the decision to be harshly overturned as the officials ruled the winger initiated contact with the defender.

Scotland’s frustration with VAR soon subsided when the referee pointed to the spot after Bojan Miovski was penalised for a handball infringement following a trip to the monitor. Assuming responsibility, John McGinn kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and roll home his 22nd international goal.

The Tartan Army were dealt a late setback when Scott McKenna received his marching orders for following through on Agon Elezi in a full-blooded challenge.

Match stats Flashscore

Crucially for the visitors, they managed to see out the closing stages with minimal fuss to move level on points with second-placed Slovenia in Group B1.

Flashscore Man of the Match: John McGinn (Scotland)

Click here for all the stats of the match.