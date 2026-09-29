Slovenia edge North Macedonia to stay unbeaten in Nations League

Second-half goals from Sandi Lovric and Aljosa Matko helped Slovenia to a routine 2-0 victory over North Macedonia in UEFA Nations League Group B1, as the Dragons earned just their second win in 12 matches (D6, L4).

Having registered just a single home victory in 90 minutes since September 2024 (D5, L2), Slovenia looked determined to start on the front foot in Ljubljana. In fact, the hosts threatened a breakthrough inside two minutes, as Zan Vipotnik directed a glorious close-range chance against the crossbar. That set the tone for a one-sided opening half-hour, with Zan Karnicnik and Vipotnik both going close in quick succession for Bostjan Cesar’s men.

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Match stats Flashscore

Grateful to still be on level terms, the visitors gradually gained a foothold in the contest, as they searched for their first goal in six matches.

However, it was Slovenia who remained the more dangerous of the two sides in the final third, with Danijel Sturm seeing a promising effort in the box superbly blocked by Anes Meljichi.

The half-time break did little to stem the hosts’ momentum, as Sturm powered another strike narrowly wide of the target.

Undeterred by their profligacy, Cesar’s side finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Tjas Begic’s clever pass into the box was ruthlessly fired into the roof of the net by Lovric for his sixth international goal.

Slovenia thought they’d doubled their advantage with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, only for Vipotnik’s smart finish to be ruled out for offside.

Nevertheless, that proved nothing more than a momentary reprieve for North Macedonia, as the hosts netted their second of the evening through Matko, who latched onto a through ball from Sturm and finished coolly beyond Stole Dimitrievski.

Armed with a two-goal cushion, Slovenia eased through the closing stages to wrap up a comfortable three points, extending the visitors’ dismal winless run to 10 matches (D5, L5).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Danijel Sturm (Slovenia)

See all the stats from the match here