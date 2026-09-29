Scotland vs Switzerland: Confirmed team news as Pocognoli seeks first win in charge

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Scotland vs Switzerland: Confirmed team news as Scotland aim to beat group leadersProfimedia

Scotland and Switzerland clash on Tuesday night as both teams meet for what should be a thrilling clash at Hampden Park.

Scotland are second in the table with one point, while the visitors are first with three points after they beat North Macedonia 3-0 in their opening clash.

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Sebastian Pocognoli takes charge of Scotland for the first time at Hampden Park as home supporters get a taste of what is to come from the nation that fared well at the World Cup over the summer.

Scotland vs Switzerland team news

Scotland appear to have come through Saturday’s stalemate with Slovenia unscathed, whilst Switzerland are free from injury as each side rotates.

Scotland vs Switzerland kick-off time

Both sides meet at Hampden Park at 19:45 UK time, the same time Slovenia and North Macedonia kick off tonight.

Scotland vs Switzerland predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, McKenna, Welsh; Hickey, Gilmour, Ferguson, Robertson; McGinn; McBurnie, Bowie

Switzerland: Kobel; Athekame, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Freuler; Sanches, Manzambi, Ndoye; Amdouni

Key stats

Scotland have gone three matches without a win and have failed to score in their last three competitive matches.

Switzerland have lost just one of their last 10 matches and have scored in eight of their last nine fixtures.

Scotland's last victory over Switzerland came at Euro 1996, when Ally McCoist scored the winner.

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