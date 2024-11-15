Scotland produce impressive Nations League win against Croatia

Scotland ended their miserable run of form with their first win in nine games, as Steve Clarke’s men picked up their first three-point haul of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) A1 campaign in a hard-fought 1-0 success against Croatia.

In what was the final chance of a home victory in this UNL campaign, the odds were stacked against a Scotland side without a competitive win on home soil since June 2023.

And it was Croatia who started better under the lights of Hampden Park, as Andrej Kramarić had several sighters on goal in the opening 10 minutes.

The best of those chances arrived in the 9th minute as the Hoffenheim striker almost caught Craig Gordon out at his near post, but the Scottish stopper managed to somehow turn the ball around the post with the studs of his boots.

It took the hosts a while to get going and until the 19th minute to get a real chance on goal, after Ben Doak’s square ball to the edge of the box was powered goalwards by SSC Napoli’s in-form Scott McTominay, but Dominik Kotarski made a brilliant save.

Clarke’s men grew into the contest as the half drew on, and their chances of a much-needed win were boosted right before HT after Petar Sučić was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Scots came flying out for the second half with a renewed belief and with the man advantage, Clarke’s men looked up for the battles.

Doak was proving to be a big threat down the Scottish right flank, and the Middlesbrough forward had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock after the hour mark but his effort at the back post was sent high and wide.

Zlatko Dalić’s men put up a solid defensive performance for large parts of the second half, but the visitors should have nicked a goal late on as Mario Pašalić raced through on goal before a tame effort was smothered by Gordon.

Just as it looked like the Croats were going to hold out for a point, the Tartan Army sent Hampden Park into jubilation with just a few minutes remaining.

John McGinn pounced on a loose ball to fire home, giving Scotland an important and morale-boosting three points.

Victory for the Scots along with Poland’s loss to Portugal puts both nations on four points going into the last UNL game when they face off on Monday.