Charles admits it was a surprise being picked as the Northern Ireland captain

Charles admits surprise being picked as Northern Ireland captain

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton midfielder midfielder Shea Charles admitted he was surprised at being made Northern Ireland captain.

Charles is going to lead out this national team against Belarus on Friday in the Nations League.

While NI boss Michael O’Neill stated the decision was easy, it was not on the mind of the 21-year-old.

“It came as a bit of surprise with Conor (Bradley) and Trai (Hume) being captain in the last two camps,” said Charles to reporters. 

“I’m just looking forward to leading the team out.

“I just want to lead by example on and off the pitch. Hopefully, if I play well I can help others with me and keep the team together.”

“For me, it was an easy decision,” managed O’Neill explained. 

“Shea is a player who since we put him in the team has taken an enormous amount of responsibility.

"Putting an armband on him doesn’t change that. I think Shea has the attributes to play at the highest level of the game.

"He also has the temperament to play at the highest level and that’s what you are looking for as a captain.

“Whether Shea has the armband or not he is always going to be one of your leaders on the pitch. He deserves this opportunity.”

