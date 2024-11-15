Tsimikas named "the worst on the field" as England rip apart Greece

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been named of the worst player on the pitch by Greek media after their 3-0 loss on Thursday night.

Tsimikas played 57 minutes for the Greeks before being subbed off as England earned revenge over Greece after their 2-1 loss last time out. Greek oulet Ta Nea ripped into the full back and did not hold back on his performance which did not impress many.

"Given that he plays in Liverpool and you expect something more from him, Kostas Tsimikas didn't help much while he played and also missed the chance in the 30th minute when he had the chance to pass to (Giorgos) Masoura, who was waiting alone."

They named him "the worst on the field" as the Greeks drop to second in the group with this weekend’s clash against Finland being a huge decider on if they win the group or not. This summary of Tsimikas may be warranted but there is no denying that he has been a standout player for the Reds this season with many hoping he can replicate those performances for his country and redeem his poor performance this week.