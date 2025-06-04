Lee Carsley signs new contract with England: My future is definitely the FA...

England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley has now signed a new contract with the Football Association to run until 2027.

Carsley was heavily linked with becoming England's permanent manager before Thomas Tuchel stepped in and has now committed his future to the side by signing a new contract that will see him at the helm until the end of the 2027 European Championship. As preparations for the 2025 Euros in Slovakia begin, he spoke about why he decided to stay with the Three Lions.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I've just signed an extension. I've got the Euros and then the next campaign. My future is definitely the FA," Carsley said.

"I am just trying to do it again (win the Euros). The priority is the Euros and I won't be taking my eye off of that."

"I'm delighted to extend my time with the FA," Carsley said. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to work with a young, talented group and help develop them on the international stage.

"While the future is exciting, our immediate priority is this summer's Uefa U21 Euros in Slovakia as we attempt to emulate the achievement of Dave Sexton's teams in 1982 and 1984."

England's Under-21 side will kick off their campaign against Czechia on Thursday, June 12th, followed by Group B matches against Slovenia and Germany. Meanwhile the the first team open their campaign against Czechia on Thursday, June 12th, before further Group B games against Slovenia and Germany in what is a very busy time for Carsley as he continue his excellent work with the national side.