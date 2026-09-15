Republic of Ireland miss out on star after Northern Ireland call up

Highly rated Arsenal star Ceadach O'Neill appears to have committed his international future to Northern Ireland.

O'Neill has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for their incoming four UEFA Nations League games after winning two senior caps for Michael O'Neill's team earlier this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Derry-born 18-year-old is eligible to switch to the Republic if he wants to as per current FIFA rules with the above two matches both friendlies.

If he plays three games (competitive or non-competitive) he would be ruled out for a potential transfer for three years and four matches would block it permanently.

Northern Ireland now look to have ended links over O'Neill moving over to their neighbours ahead of games home and away against Georgia plus a clash with Hungary in Belfast and a trip to Slovakia to take on Ukraine.