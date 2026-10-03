Rejuvenated Joao Felix hitting new heights for Portugal

For years, Joao Felix seemed destined to live between what he promised to become and what he actually showed. Now, with Portugal set to face Norway again in the Nations League and after a breakthrough season at Al Nassr under Jorge Jesus, the Portugal international is enjoying one of the best spells of his career and looking to prove that he still belongs among the elite of European football.

It has been more than seven years since Joao Felix first played at the Estadio do Dragao, where he scored and helped Benfica, then coached by Bruno Lage, to victory.

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At the time, the forward was regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football. A Ballon d’Or battle with contemporaries such as Kylian Mbappe seemed to be on the horizon. But the years passed, and Felix was almost always just that: A delayed promise who appeared to have been lost forever in the corners of Arab football.

The investment made by Atletico Madrid made headlines and placed the weight of responsibility on Felix's shoulders from an early stage. The Portugal international’s comments never suggested a lack of confidence, but his journey through European football consistently fell short of expectations.

Felix's recent clubs Flashscore

His CV includes a LaLiga title with Atletico, as well as spells at clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan. But his career has almost always followed the same script.

Every summer, Felix would make headlines and eventually find a new direction for his career after a relationship with Simeone that had not many high points and gradually pushed him away from the Metropolitano.

His first games promised much, with goals and technical ability that few could match. But the months passed, and the Portuguese faded from view until it was time to change clubs again.

In the carousel that has been Felix's career, a move to Saudi Arabia came early, but it was not surprising. At 25, the forward still had plenty to offer. Yet after so many failed experiences and the pressure he faced every season, it was only natural that he would accept the Saudi millions to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and work under Jorge Jesus.

Unexpectedly, that was where his career began to get back on track.

Felix has been in outstanding form at Al Nassr REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Jesus’ miracle

On the pitch, it was no surprise to see Felix quality shine through in Saudi football. But that had never been the Portuguese player’s problem.

Few players in European football possess the technical ability of the former Benfica man, a prodigy when it comes to his first touch and his relationship with the ball. Felix's problem was often combining those qualities consistently with his attitude on the pitch.

Felix's stats last season Flashscore

In a league where football could seem too easy for a player like Felix, being coached by a demanding and methodical manager such as Jesus was an important step in rebuilding a player who still has time to prove his worth in Europe.

The Portuguese was vocal in his criticism of coaches who often chose to play him on the left, restricting the space of a player who needs freedom to express himself. That is why the 4-4-2 formation of the current Portugal head coach suited Felix perfectly.

Under Jesus, he took on a second-striker role and, playing behind Ronaldo, took Saudi football by storm, leading Al Nassr to the long-awaited title with 26 goals and 18 assists in the 2025/26 season.

Felix and Ronaldo lead Al Nassr’s attack REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

More than just the numbers, using Felix in a more central role allowed him to appear in different areas of the attack and become more consistently involved in creating play. The freedom to move closer to Ronaldo, find spaces between the lines and arrive near the box gave the Portuguese a platform in which his greatest qualities once again became decisive.

The best numbers of his career were therefore proof of the consistency Felix and the clubs that signed him had been seeking, believing that his talent would make the difference regardless of the system or the man in charge.

The next question was whether that form could be carried into a more demanding environment. The 2026 World Cup offered some positive signs, with Felix standing out in a Portugal campaign that fell short of expectations. But it also showed that the collective context and the player’s role continued to influence his performances.

Once again, Jesus appeared to reinforce the miracle.

Felix's Portugal

This is not Felix's Portugal yet, but it could become it.

For the past 20 years, Portugal has always been Ronaldo’s national team. That remained true even after the emergence of players such as Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and, more recently, Vitinha. But with CR7’s farewell becoming an increasingly likely reality, Felix could take on a leading role in the next cycle.

The early indicators could hardly be more positive. In addition to scoring three goals in three games - one of them as a substitute - Felix put his qualities at the service of the team. As a result, Portugal produced - in spells - their best football in years.

Scoring in three consecutive games for the first time since joining the national team is another sign of the consistency that has eluded him at various points in his career. At the same time, his recent form helps explain why the door to Europe could open again, despite the doubts that remain over Felix's ability to maintain this level in a more demanding environment.

Felix's recent performance against Norway Flashscore

In just one year, Felix has proved too good for Saudi football. Now, however, it is with Portugal and, for the time being, in the Nations League that he can build a case for returning to the orbit of the top clubs. Not only to play in the Champions League again, but also to win the trophies that have eluded him throughout his career.

Can Jesus perform this miracle too?

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