Ronaldo-less Portugal eye fourth straight win

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Ronaldo-less Portugal eye fourth straight winČTK / AP / Cornelius Poppe

Portugal have a 100% record since exiting the FIFA World Cup to eventual champions Spain.

New manager Jorge Jesus will be delighted with the start his country has made to the UEFA Nations League campaign. Since taking charge, Portugal have won all three games, scoring seven times.

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However, that has been somewhat overshadowed by the news that Cristiano Ronaldo has withdrawn from the squad.

The Portugal captain and record scorer started in the 1-0 win over Wales but was an unused substitute as his nation defeated Norway 2-1 away from home.

Nonetheless, a Ronaldo-less Portugal continued their strong start in his absence, putting four goals past Denmark in an entertaining 4-2 victory. Forwards Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos were both on target in that match, taking them to five goals between them in their Nations League campaign.

Six points clear at the top of Group A4, the Selecao's next encounter will see them host Norway, who suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wales last time out.

Ronaldo will not be involved, but it's yet to be seen whether he has played his last game of international football.

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