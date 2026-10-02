Portuguese FA consider SIX-MONTH Ronaldo ban after furious squad exit

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.Profimedia

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on a collision course with the Portuguese FA (FPF) after he boldly walked out of their current UEFA Nations League camp.

Ronaldo has racked up 146 goals in 234 international appearances across a 23-year career with his nation - as the world leader in both metrics - but the veteran forward exited their training base in Copenhagen after being benched against Norway earlier this week.

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The 41-year-old started Portugal's opening game of the 2026/27 Nations League series, in a 1-0 Lisbon win over Wales, but head coach Jorge Jesus left him on the bench in the 2-1 Oslo victory over Norway.

He then stormed out, and missed the win over the Danes, after furious talks with Jesus and FPF president Pedro Proencat.

"I can promise whatever I want. I'm the manager and I told the player he was not going to play. I'll put him on the bench; if I need you for 30 minutes, you'll play, and if not, you won't," stated an irked Jesus.

"No player will ever change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president either. Never, zero."

The situation could now take another twist with FPF regulations indicating he may be banned from playing for Portugal again for some time.

"Any player who, having been duly called up, fails to attend training, a match, or any activity of the national teams or related to the sporting representation of the FPF or Portugal without justification, will be sanctioned with a suspension of one to six months alongside a fine."

Ronaldo will not return for the final game of this window, at home to Norway on October 4th, with talks expected to take place ahead of the November matches.

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UEFA Nations LeagueCristiano RonaldoJorge Emilio de Jesus RodriguezPortugal

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