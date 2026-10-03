Portugal boss rejects 'Ronaldo rift' talk as key talks loom

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.Profimedia

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has offered an update on the ongoing controversy surrounding his captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old started Portugal's opening game of the 2026/27 Nations League series, in a 1-0 home win over Wales, but Jesus left him on the bench in the 2-1 Oslo victory over Norway.

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That triggered a furious reaction from Ronaldo - who is the top appearance maker (234) and scorer (146) in men's international football - who stormed out of their training base in Copenhagen - and missed a win over Denmark, after talks with Jesus and FPF president Pedro Proencat.

Ronaldo has issued a statement claiming he will tell Portugal fans the 'truth over his decision' when the time is right and Jesus has now spoken out on the matter.

"I told Cris that for the matches in Norway and Denmark that he would not play.

"I worked with Cris for a year previously at Al Nassr. I didn't just arrive three months ago and meet him for the first time. 

"I know his physical condition. When there were matches every three days, Cris rarely played, and he never trains on the first and second day after a game anyway.

"We agreed on this. He never refused this and there's no rift between us."

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UEFA Nations LeagueCristiano RonaldoJorge Emilio de Jesus RodriguezPortugal

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