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Zubimendi boosts Arsenal chances after commanding Spain performance

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.Profimedia

Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi could be handed an increased role back in North London after the international break.

He's featured in six of Arsenal's seven games so far in 2026/27, but all of those appearances have been as a substitute, and the Spain international has been linked with a possible exit in January.

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Chelsea and Real Madrid are both rumoured to be tracking his situation with the Basque native having previously worked with Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad.

The Gunners current stance is to resist any January offers on the 27-year-old - but that could change next summer - if he remains as a back up player.

Zubimendi impressed as a starter in the 4-1 UEFA Nations League win over Croatia, as Luis de la Fuente started him over Rodri, and Declan Rice's injury could offer him an immediate chance with Arteta.

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