Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news as Xavi aims to send his side top of the group

The Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff Arena at their Nations League campaign continues.

The Netherlands and Greece are level on 8 points, both unbeaten, with Germany third on 5. Both teams are in fine form heading into the Amsterdam clash in what should be a thrilling affair.

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Both teams have scored in all five of their last five games, and they have conceded 6 in that run. The race to finish top of Group B is on and managers Xavi Hernandez and Ivan Jovanovic know exactly what they need to do to collect three points on Friday night.

Netherlands vs Greece team news

The Netherlands are missing Ryan Gravenberch, Kenneth Taylor, Brian Brobbey and Virgil Van Dijk due to injury.

Greece are without Christos Zafeiris and Manolis Saliakas due to suspension.

Netherlands vs Greece predicted line-ups

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, J. Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Q. Timber, De Jong, Veerman; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Greece possible starting lineup: Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Masouras, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Tzolis; Ionannidis, Pavlidis

Netherlands vs Greece kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena for a 19:45 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Netherlands: LDWDW

Greece: LWWDD

Key stats

Greece have never beaten the Netherlands in a senior competitive match. Before this season the Dutch had won nine of 11 meetings.

The two nations met earlier this year, when Greece took an early 2-0 lead, before letting Oranje come back to 2-2 in the second half.

The Netherlands scored 8 and conceded 6 across those five games, and Greece scored 5 and conceded 4.

The two sides are both on 8 points, each with two wins and two draws.