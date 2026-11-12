Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news as Xavi aims to send his side top of the group

The Netherlands and Greece are level on 8 points, both unbeaten, with Germany third on 5. Both teams are in fine form heading into the Amsterdam clash in what should be a thrilling affair.
Both teams have scored in all five of their last five games, and they have conceded 6 in that run. The race to finish top of Group B is on and managers Xavi Hernandez and Ivan Jovanovic know exactly what they need to do to collect three points on Friday night.
Netherlands vs Greece team news
The Netherlands are missing Ryan Gravenberch, Kenneth Taylor, Brian Brobbey and Virgil Van Dijk due to injury.
Greece are without Christos Zafeiris and Manolis Saliakas due to suspension.
Netherlands vs Greece predicted line-ups
Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, J. Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Q. Timber, De Jong, Veerman; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo
Greece possible starting lineup: Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Masouras, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Tzolis; Ionannidis, Pavlidis
Netherlands vs Greece kick-off time
Both sides clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena for a 19:45 kick-off, UK time.
Form
Netherlands: LDWDW
Greece: LWWDD
Key stats
Greece have never beaten the Netherlands in a senior competitive match. Before this season the Dutch had won nine of 11 meetings.
The two nations met earlier this year, when Greece took an early 2-0 lead, before letting Oranje come back to 2-2 in the second half.
The Netherlands scored 8 and conceded 6 across those five games, and Greece scored 5 and conceded 4.
The two sides are both on 8 points, each with two wins and two draws.