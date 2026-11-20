The Nations League Quarter-final draw has been in Nyon, Switzerland, as teams find out their next opponents.

Fixtures will take place in March 2027 following the November international break, which broke up club football once again.

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The Three Lions, who topped Group A3 with a 3-2 win over world champions Spain, will face Norway. They avoided facing France with that win, as Spain face Les Bleus in the next round.

Should England reach the semi-finals, they will play either Jurgen Klopp’s Germany or Belgium, while the other semi-final will see either Spain or France play against Portugal or the Netherlands.

The draw in full

Spain vs France

Norway vs England

Netherlands vs Portugal

Belgium vs Germany

England’s quarter-final tie against Norway will be a replay of their meeting at this summer’s World Cup, in which Jude Bellingham bagged a brace to secure a 2-1 win after extra time.

England will not play again until their Nations League quarter-final clash with international football put on hold to allow club football to get into its flow.

The Semi-finals will take place in June 2027, whilst the Final comes just days later on June 13th.