Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is confident a positive end to 2026 can trigger something special in 2027.

Two penalties from talisman Troy Parrott propelled the Irish to a 3-0 win over ten-man Kosovo in Dublin as they landed second spot in their UEFA Nations League Group B.

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That means a promotion playoff in for March, with the chance to jump up to League A for the first time, and an all-important place in pot two of the Euro 2028 qualifying draw at the start of December.

Hallgrimsson was typically pragmatic in his post-match assessment, but the Icelander is confident his team are moving in the right direction.

"Mission accomplished, task completed," he told RTE.

"It's nice to say that, as it doesn't happen often for these guys, but now they need to get used to that.

"We stayed focused and switched on - and didn't get over ambitious. We didn't score in the beginning, but we kept on going.

"Even in the second half, sometimes when you're 1-0 up, you start to cheat and don't go when you need to go, but we went man for man with a high press. I think that was a good decision, and the players executed it perfectly."