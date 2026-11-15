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Ireland boss confirms major injury concern ahead of Kosovo showdown

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.
Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.Profimedia

The Republic of Ireland go into their final match of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League series with promotion to League A still on the horizon.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's team claimed five points in four games across the autumn international window - but a1-0 loss to Austria in Linz has dented their charge for promotion - ahead of hosting Kosovo on November 17.

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Ireland trail Kosovo by a point in the group and they need a win in Dublin to overtake them and claim a playoff place.

Hallgrimsson used all five of his substitutes in Austria, but captain Nathan Collins had to soldier on in the final minutes after picking up an injury, and he's now a doubt to face Kosovo.

"He felt something in his knee when he fell down. We’ll get him a scan and see what it is.

"Hopefully it’s nothing, but he’s coming back from an injury, so we’ll send him for a scan just to be safe."

Jake O'Brien could come in as cover, if Collins misses out, and a win on home soil would also secure second seed status for the Euro 2028 qualifiers.

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