Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott is ready to lead the nation to UEFA Euro 2028 qualification next year.

Parrott's sensational run of form for Heimir Hallgrimsson's team continued as the Irish cruised to a 3-0 home win over ten-man Kosovo in Dublin.

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That wrapped up their Nations League campaign with victory at the Aviva Stadium as Parrott netted two penalties either side of the break.

The Dubliner is now on to seven goals in 2026, and his exploits have also landed Ireland a March promotion playoff in the Nations League, and a spot in pot two for Euro 2028 qualifying.

The Real Betis forward set out Ireland's determination to reach a first major tournament since 2016 with their host status key.

"I’ve been thinking about playing in a tournament since I was a kid, I think everyone has.

"Look, it’s not a guarantee that we're going to qualify, so I think tonight was very important to get into pot two so we have a better draw.

"We’ll be going into the qualifiers trying to make sure that we qualify.

“A tournament that’s one of the host nations being Ireland, without Ireland it would be heart breaking for all of us, so I think it’s a mission now to make sure that we’re there."