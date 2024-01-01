Liverpool star Bradley says Northern Ireland call-up is a "learning curve" for young squad

Manager Michael O’Neill’s young Northern Ireland side are learning on the job this season.

That is the view of Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley, who has been a part of the squad this break.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell committed an error that cost his side the game against Bulgaria on Sunday in the Nations League.

“We’re a really young team,” Bradley stated post-game.

“We have so many Under-21 players and it’s obviously a learning curve for us. We just have to learn from it, pick ourselves up and go again. Bulgaria were a strong team, to be fair. They were very physical and we knew it was going to be difficult.

“I think every away game in international football is difficult. We’re disappointed we didn’t get a point, if not three, but we’ll learn from it and go again. Hopefully, we can get Bulgaria back when we play them in Belfast in October. Hopefully we can get some revenge.”