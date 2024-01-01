Tribal Football
Liverpool defender Quansah: Slot has ended the organised chaos
Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah says the changes of manager Arne Slot are clearly noticeable.

Quansah believes Slot has brought a greater structure to Liverpool's play compared with predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

The defender said: "As you can probably see, we play with much more possession now.

"Last year we played with a lot of intensity and and chaos, I think we called it organised chaos.

"This year the approach is more rigid. We build from the bottom up and everyone knows what they have to do."

