Liverpool fullback Bradley: I feel bigger, stronger and fitter

Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley admits he's consciously targeted adding kilos to his physique over the summer.

Bradley says he feels stronger this current preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Liverpoolfc.com: "I think naturally you get bigger as you get older but I try to work on it as well.

"In the off-season, I was in the gym just doing as much as I could while always recovering as well. I feel bigger, I feel stronger, I feel fitter.

"For me this pre-season, I just want to stay injury-free. I just want to make sure I'm as fit as I can going into the season and make sure I've got no injuries, because obviously last year I think I only got two weeks of pre-season and obviously got the injury.

"My main focus is to just stay injury-free, get myself fit and get myself ready for the season."

On working with new manager Arne Slot, he continued: "It's been difficult, the first few weeks – obviously it's new ideas, new (head coach) – but I've also really enjoyed it.

"It's just learning new ways and I feel like it's improved me as a player as well.

"Obviously it's going to take a couple weeks for us to get it nailed down but I feel like we're progressing well. We just need to keep working hard in training and I'm sure it will all come off on the pitch.

"Especially in the first 10 days at the AXA, I think we probably had a meeting or two every day – which I think is important as well because we need to understand what the gaffer wants.

"It's been really good and I've been really impressed with how it's been so far."