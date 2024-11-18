Liverpool release statement as Van Dijk drops out of Netherlands squad

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has dropped out of the Netherlands squad this week as the club give a crucial update on the seriousness of his injury.

The 33-year-old withdrew from the squad on “medical grounds” as manager Ronald Koeman spoke on the veteran defender’s current state as well as Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Advertisement Advertisement

“For both Frenkie and Virgil it is better for them to leave the training camp at this moment.

"That decision was taken on medical grounds, with of course the interest of the players coming first.”

Liverpool have issued a statement on their captain’s decision to leave the squad as they look to treat him ahead of this week’s clash with Southampton.

“The centre-back has departed the Dutch camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League tie at Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was announced this morning.

“Van Dijk skippered his country to a 4-0 victory over Hungary in Amsterdam on Saturday evening that confirmed their qualification to the Nations League quarter-finals before the next match.

“He will return to the AXA Training Centre this week for assessment ahead of the Reds’ campaign resuming with a trip to Southampton on Sunday.”

The Dutchman has completed every minute of their Premier League and Champions League matches so will be a huge miss if he isn’t available for Sunday’s game as the likes of Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez watch on.