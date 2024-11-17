Southampton midfielder Charles proud of Northern Ireland captaincy

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Southampton midfielder Shea Charles is full of pride captaining Northern Ireland for their Nations League win against Belarus.

Charles is this season on-loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

"I can’t really explain it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “Walking the team out to that sort of atmosphere was surreal, really.

“To have my brother right behind me was really special. All of those boys have been together for a while now. The relationship is building and building.

“l know Mum will be really proud of that. She was in the crowd with some of my family.

“Being captain I just tried to play my natural game. Obviously, there’s a bit more responsibility but we’ve got loads of captains on the pitch.

“Me going in that role, we’re all the same and Conor (Bradley), Trai (Hume), Dan (Ballard), they’ve all been captain before.

“There’s Josh (Magennis) and Sav (George Saville) with loads of experience. There’s lots of people leading the team and I’m just wearing the armband.” 

