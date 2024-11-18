Liverpool captain Van Dijk tipped to play into 40s

Liverpool star and captain Virgil van Dijk, who is currently 33, can play into his forties.

The centre half is one who is out of contract in the summer and is being offered a new deal.

The Netherlands star has played every minute of Premier League and Champions League action this term.

Ex-Premier League centre-back Jose Fonte stated of van Dijk, per the Liverpool Echo: "I’d back Virgil van Dijk to play into his 40s because although he still has pace, he would be able to adapt in his positioning and anticipate the game even better as years go on.

"If he stays healthy with no injuries he’ll be able to play into his 40s, it’ll just be about what he wants to do with his career because it can be very draining to play at the highest level.

"You have to put in so much work everyday. But physically he is a monster, one of the best specimens I've seen. As a center-back he wins all his headers, wins all his duels fast, he’s good on the ball, he's a complete player."