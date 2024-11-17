Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Szalai collapse was a shock

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits Adam Szalai's collapse yesterday was a "shock".

Holland defeated Hungary in their Nations League tie yesterday, with Szalai, Hungary's assistant coach, collapsing on the bench during the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is a shock of course, "says Van Dijk told NOS. "You see someone lying there. You see someone vibrate. Then it is just as scary, frankly.

“At one point it seemed that he was stable, "says Van Dijk.

On the field, Van Dijk spoke to Dominik Szoboszlai, his teammate at Liverpool.

“I asked Szoboszlai if he had experienced this before. So it turned out to be. Very scary to see, but I hope he is doing well and that he can recover well.

"He had experienced it before, Szoboszlai said. It is terrible, but hopefully he will recover well. That is the most important thing.”