Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Szalai collapse was a shock

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Szalai collapse was a shock
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Szalai collapse was a shockAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits Adam Szalai's collapse yesterday was a "shock".

Holland defeated Hungary in their Nations League tie yesterday, with Szalai, Hungary's assistant coach, collapsing on the bench during the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It is a shock of course, "says Van Dijk told NOS. "You see someone lying there. You see someone vibrate. Then it is just as scary, frankly. 

“At one point it seemed that he was stable, "says Van Dijk.

On the field, Van Dijk spoke to Dominik Szoboszlai, his teammate at Liverpool.

“I asked Szoboszlai if he had experienced this before. So it turned out to be. Very scary to see, but I hope he is doing well and that he can recover well.

"He had experienced it before, Szoboszlai said. It is terrible, but hopefully he will recover well. That is the most important thing.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilSzalai AdamSzoboszlai DominikLiverpool
Related Articles
Szoboloszlai visibly upset as ex-Hungary captain Szalai requires emergency medical treatment
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Van Dijk admits Liverpool's mentality may change at the end of the season