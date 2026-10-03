Jurgen Klopp hails Greek golden generation ahead of Germany match

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has been talking up Greece's current crop of emerging talent ahead of their encounter on Sunday.

Greece have made a sensational start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, going unbeaten in three games and topping the group with seven points at the halfway stage.

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Germany were on the receiving end of a 1-0 home defeat last week, conceding in the 74th minute to Dimitrios Kourbelis.

New Arsenal signing Christos Tzolis is among the talented group of Greek players making a name for themselves, but he will be unavailable for their next match due to injury.

In a recent press conference, Klopp wasn't shy about heaping praise on the Greece national team, who are currently ranked 46th in the FIFA World Rankings. The German manager said, "They have a lot of good players. This is a great generation, maybe the golden generation of Greek football”.

Having surrendered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their last game, Greece will need to stay on top of their game if they are to finish ahead of some of the more illustrious names in the group.

Should Germany win, they will move level on points with Ivan Jovanovic's side, building on Klopp's first win in charge of his nation last time out against Serbia.