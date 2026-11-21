England captain Harry Kane looks set miss out on March's UEFA Nations League quarter-final double header against Norway.

The Three Lions finished top of their group after a superb 3-2 win over Spain in Madrid.

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However, a shock injury blow for Kane will leave Thomas Tuchel needing an urgent solution in his attack, with the 33-year-old's return date unconfirmed.

Kane has stated he will be back 'for the business end of the season' following ankle surgery and Tuchel could push Jude Bellingham forward his No.10 as an emergency striker.

That would be a blow to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes of being given a change to impress, but it also brings Bukayo Saka back into the reckoning, after missing the last camp due to injury.

Morgan Rogers had seemingly edged ahead of him in Tuchel's plans, but that could now change again in 2027.