Norwegian national team coach Stale Solbakken says that he would have preferred to have been pitted against Germany instead of England when the draw was made at UEFA's headquarters for the quarter-final of the Nations League. However, he is confident that Norway can progress on England's expense in the tournament.

As Norway finished as runners-up in League A Group 4 (securing second place after a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over Denmark), they were unseeded in the Nyon draw and could only face one of three group winners: England, France, or Germany.

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Instead of Jürgen Klopp's Germany, Solbakken's side drew Thomas Tuchel's England, setting up a heavyweight striker duel between Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Germany were paired with Belgium.

"I still maintain that, in terms of our chances of advancing over two legs, drawing Germany might have been the best outcome. If we’re at our best at Ullevaal, we can beat England - and then anything could happen at Wembley. But, clearly, England are heavy favorites," Solbakken told vg.no

Norway lost 2–1 to England in extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Miami, in a match dominated by fierce Norwegian protests over officiating by French referee Clément Turpin and VAR.

Solbakken didn't miss the chance to comment on that occasion when he in his reaction to the Nations League draw said "at least Turpin won't be in charge of that match".

The quarter-finals are played over two legs in late March 2027, with the winners advancing to the Nations League Finals in June: