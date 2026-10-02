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De la Fuente hints at Yamal rest for Czech Republic clash

De la Fuente hints at Yamal rest for Czech Republic clash
De la Fuente hints at Yamal rest for Czech Republic clashSports Press Photo / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has suggested Lamine Yamal could be rested for Saturday’s Nations League encounter with the Czech Republic.

De la Fuente stressed the importance of protecting his players amid a demanding schedule, insisting Yamal remains a key figure whether starting or coming off the bench.

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Spain have enjoyed an impressive international window, beating England 3-2 before cruising past Croatia 4-1.

With Ferran Torres withdrawing through injury, De la Fuente has highlighted player welfare and recovery as priorities ahead of their next fixture.

“We will put out the most suitable team for tomorrow's match. We have it in mind, but tonight we will give it the final touches,” he told Mundo Deportivo. 

“He is important at any point in the match. From the start or from the 60th or 45th minute. It doesn't cost more or less to leave him out. 

“When we put him in it's because he is effective for the team. It's a pleasure to see him, he's more mature every day. He interprets all situations, including those outside the match. A great piece of news.”

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