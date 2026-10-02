England v Croatia lineups: Confirmed squad news as Tuchel eyes Eze and Bellingham changes

England travel to Croatia for the third game of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign after scrapping out a 2-0 win in Czechia.

Thomas Tuchel's team bounced back from an opening 3-2 home loss against Spain as second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane sealed victory at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

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Croatia were also beaten by Spain, as Lamine Yamal scored twice in a 4-1 victory in Andalucía, and this clash is a rerun of England's win over the Balkan nation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stages.

England v Croatia team news

Nico O'Reilly missed the Czechia game through injury and he's since withdrawn from the squad.

Jordan Pickford is pushing for a recall as No.1, with the fit-again Ezri Konsa expected to start, and Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze could rotate into the first XI.

England predicted lineup v Croatia

England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guehi, Hall; Anderson, Bellingham, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Kane, Gordon.

England v Croatia kick off time

Kick off at the Stadion HNK in Rijeka is set for 6pm local time and 5pm in the UK.

Key stat

After losing to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, England are unbeaten in the last four head-to-heads, with three wins and one draw.