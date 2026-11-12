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PSG join Arsenal and Bayern in race for Benfica star Prestianni

PSG join Arsenal and Bayern in race for Benfica star Prestianni
PSG join Arsenal and Bayern in race for Benfica star PrestianniSPP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the list of European clubs interested in signing Benfica's highly-rated Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni.

According to TyC Sports, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring the 20-year-old, whose release clause stands at €100 million.

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Prestianni has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, registering 12 goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have fuelled speculation about a possible January departure, although Benfica are eager to extend his contract beyond its current 2029 expiry.

While PSG are unlikely to make an immediate move, the French champions reportedly remain interested in pursuing a future deal.

Meanwhile, former club Velez Sarsfield are closely monitoring developments, having retained a 15% sell-on clause that could deliver a significant financial windfall should the Argentine international secure a lucrative transfer elsewhere.

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