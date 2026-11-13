Liverpool chase £80m Premier League teen star as 'Van Dijk' successor

Liverpool are ready to battle LaLiga giants Real Madrid for Croatia international Luka Vuskovic in 2027.

Alongside interest from the two Spanish superpowers, Liverpool are determined not to be left behind in the transfer race, as part of their long-term planning on who could replace club captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

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Van Dijk has recently confirmed there is no update on his planned contract extension with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Vuskovic only joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Tottenham in July, as part of a £50 million deal, following his eye-catching loan spell at Hamburg.

He's hit the ground running at the AMEX Stadium, with Brighton also looking to the future beyond Lewis Dunk, and they would be in a strong negotiating position if a bid arrived for him.

As per Sky Sports Germany expert Florian Plettenberg, the teenager has been added to Liverpool's shortlist, but with a contract in place until 2031, and no release clause in place, the Seagulls could demand £80 million.