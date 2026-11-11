Lukaku ruled out for Belgium with hip injury as Doku returns

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Belgium manager Mark van Bommel speaks to the press
Belgium manager Mark van Bommel speaks to the pressMahmut Serdar Alakus / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP

The return of Jeremy Doku to the Belgium squad has handed ⁠coach Mark van Bommel a luxury problem, he said on Wednesday.

Doku, who was ill during ‌the World Cup and had a subdued tournament, missed ‌the opening four matches of the new ‌Nations League campaign in September and October because of ‌injury.

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The winger is now fit, however, for their ‌last two Group A1 fixtures against Turkey in Izmir on Thursday and Italy in Brussels on Sunday.

"I'm ‌very pleased to have Jeremy back ⁠in the squad," ‌Van Bommel told a press conference.

"It certainly makes selecting the ​starting line-up more difficult, but I think all five wingers are capable of ​playing on either side. It's a puzzle, but a nice problem to have. I can't give ⁠you an answer ​yet as to who will play," he said.

Belgium, however, will be without record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku.

"Romelu is having some problems with his hip. He ‌was already feeling it yesterday. He is still able to train, but we have mutually decided not to include him in the line-up," added the coach.

"He is an important player for us, both on and off the pitch. He's only started one match so far, but he has already made an important contribution, including as ‌a substitute.

"So I hope I can get him ​fit again in time for the match ‌against Italy," Van Bommel said.

Belgium are third in Group A1 with six points, behind leaders France on 10 and Italy on seven. The top two advance to the quarter-finals in ⁠March.

France face Italy ⁠in Milan on ‌Thursday.

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UEFA Nations LeagueBelgiumItalyJeremy DokuFranceRomelu LukakuTurkey

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