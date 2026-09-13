Dortmund's Sabitzer set to step away from Austria duty

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Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer will take a break from international football
Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer will take a break from international footballSELIM SUDHEIMER / FIRO SPORTPHOTO / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE VIA AFP

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will take a break from the national team ⁠and not be available for this year’s Nations League group matches, the country's football association (OFB) said ‌on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Borussia Dortmund player, who has scored 27 goals ‌in 102 appearances for his country, will reassess ‌his future before next March’s start of the qualifiers ‌for the 2028 European Championship.

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"The past two years have ‌been very intense. Since EURO 2024, I've effectively played three seasons because of the Club World Cup and the ‌World Cup," Sabitzer said in a statement ⁠from the OFB.

"This ‌season is also packed, with the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions ​League. I'm 32 years old, I still want to play football at the highest level ​for several more years, and I have to manage my energy carefully.

"I therefore agreed with the coach, in ⁠open and trusting ​discussions, that I would take a break now and that we will discuss at the beginning of next year whether I will return to the national team ‌for the Euro qualifiers."

Sabitzer's recent domestic league seasons
Sabitzer's recent domestic league seasonsFlashscore

In the same statement, coach Ralf Rangnick said it was a shame he would have to do without Sabitzer, but he understood his reasoning.

"We will make a joint decision in good time before the start of the EURO 2028 qualifying matches about how to proceed. In any case, I'm pleased that Marcel will basically be available again ‌if we need him. That shows me how important ​the national team still is to him."

Rangnick will ‌on Monday announce his squad for the Nations League matches at home to Israel in Linz on September 24th, and Kosovo in Vienna on September 27th.

On October 1st, Austria face Ireland away ⁠in Dublin and Kosovo ⁠four days later ‌in Pristina.

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EuroBundesligaUEFA Nations LeagueMarcel SabitzerAustriaDortmund

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