Rayan drops HUGE Man United transfer hint after Pochettino's arrival

The Argentinian coach will arrive in Manchester in the coming days after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.
Carrick was handed a hefty transfer budget to work with over the summer and Pochettino will have money to spend in the winter transfer window.
Defence could a key area - with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez all set to depart when their contracts expire at the end of the campaign - but Pochettino will also want some attacking spark.
Como's Nico Paz has been mentioned as a possible target, despite Real Madrid still retaining a buy back on him, and Bournemouth's Rayan is another possible candidate.
The Brazil international was linked with a move to follow Andoni Iraola to Liverpool in August - and with five goals already scored this season - he could be of interest to Pochettino.
"I have always supported Man United. Really… because of Cristiano Ronaldo!”, he told ESPN BR.