Rayan drops HUGE Man United transfer hint after Pochettino's arrival

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Bournemouth forward Rayan.
Bournemouth forward Rayan.Profimedia

Manchester United fans are bracing themselves for weeks of transfer speculation over who new manager Mauricio Pochettino could sign in January.

The Argentinian coach will arrive in Manchester in the coming days after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

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Carrick was handed a hefty transfer budget to work with over the summer and Pochettino will have money to spend in the winter transfer window.

Defence could a key area - with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez all set to depart when their contracts expire at the end of the campaign - but Pochettino will also want some attacking spark.

Como's Nico Paz has been mentioned as a possible target, despite Real Madrid still retaining a buy back on him, and Bournemouth's Rayan is another possible candidate.

The Brazil international was linked with a move to follow Andoni Iraola to Liverpool in August - and with five goals already scored this season - he could be of interest to Pochettino.

"I have always supported Man United. Really… because of Cristiano Ronaldo!”, he told ESPN BR.

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