Germany vs Serbia: Confirmed team news as Klopp seeks to bounce back from Greece defeat

Germany welcome Serbia to the Allianz Arena on Thursday for their latest UEFA Nations League fixture.

Only two managers in the history of the German national team had failed to win their first two matches before Jurgen Klopp and the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss will be aiming to avoid such a poor record.

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Klopp started with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, followed by a highly disappointing 0-1 defeat to Greece at home in Augsburg.

Now, Serbia stand in his way as they enter the home clash as favourites to take all three points against a nation who are bottom of the Nations League table.

Germany vs Serbia team news

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has withdrawn from international duty whilst Serbia enter the clash injury-free, which is a boost for the underdogs.

Germany vs Serbia kick-off time

The two teams meet at the Allianz Arena on Thursday night with a kick-off at 19:45 UK time.

Germany vs Serbia predicted line-ups

Germany possible starting lineup: Atubolu; Baku, Anton, Thiaw, Raum; Janelt, Pavlovic; Adeyemi, Bischof, Wirtz; Burkardt

Serbia possible starting lineup: V Milinkovic-Savic; Terzic, Pavlovic, Babic, Nadeljkovic; Lukic, Gudelj; S Milinkovic-Savic, Stankovic, Zivkovic; Joveljic

Germany vs Serbia key stats

Germany and Serbia have met only three times since 2006, however Germans have played dozens of matches against Yugoslavia over two decades ago.

Germany have conceded in seven consecutive matches but had close to 80% possession in the first half against Greece despite losing 1-0.

The last three Germany-Serbia meetings have produced one win apiece and a draw.