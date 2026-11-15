Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Fernandes makes Manchester United contract decision following Pochettino appointment

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence

Rayan drops HUGE Man United transfer hint after Pochettino's arrival

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Ronaldinho returns to the pitch after 11 years and plays part in Ravenna's goal

Portugal and Argentina's defeats without Cristiano and Messi have very different meanings

Sabalenka issues apology on social media for outburst during Svitolina defeat

Germany heading in the right direction under Klopp, insists former boss Low

Germany heading in the right direction under Klopp, insists former boss Low
Germany heading in the right direction under Klopp, insists former boss LowČTK / imago sportfotodienst / kolbert-press/Martin Agüera

World Cup winning coach Joachim Low likes what he's seeing from Jurgen Klopp since his appointment as Germany boss.

Klopp was appointed to replace Julian Naglesmann following Germany’s disappointing World Cup, in which they were eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Results have been mixed for the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat in his opening five games.

Stil, Low, who led Germany to World Cup glory back in 2014, believes they’re moving in a ‘positive direction’ under Klopp.

"He is doing a very, very good job," Low told Bild TV.

"He gives the players a lot of confidence and is trying to develop a sustainable playing philosophy.

"You get the feeling that things are heading in a positive direction."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Jurgen KloppGermanyParaguayUEFA Nations League

Related Articles

Germany v Netherlands lineups: Confirmed team news as Klopp chases quarter final spot

Serbia v Germany lineups: Confirmed team news as Klopp chases back-to-back wins

Klopp calls for patience amid Germany's rebuilding phase