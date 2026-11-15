Germany heading in the right direction under Klopp, insists former boss Low

World Cup winning coach Joachim Low likes what he's seeing from Jurgen Klopp since his appointment as Germany boss.

Klopp was appointed to replace Julian Naglesmann following Germany’s disappointing World Cup, in which they were eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32.

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Results have been mixed for the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat in his opening five games.

Stil, Low, who led Germany to World Cup glory back in 2014, believes they’re moving in a ‘positive direction’ under Klopp.

"He is doing a very, very good job," Low told Bild TV.

"He gives the players a lot of confidence and is trying to develop a sustainable playing philosophy.

"You get the feeling that things are heading in a positive direction."