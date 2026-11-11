France talisman Kylian Mbappe misses training ahead of Nations League test against Italy

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Mbappe is an injury doubt for France
Mbappe is an injury doubt for FranceREUTERS / Pablo Morano

France captain Kylian Mbappe did not take part in team training on Wednesday and remained "under treatment" ahead of his country's Nations League match against Italy, Les Bleus' coaching staff said.

The French coaching staff did not provide any further details regarding the 27-year-old's physical condition.

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The Real Madrid forward is back in the France squad for this camp after missing their last three matches through injury.

Mbappe scored the winning goal in Zinedine Zidane's first match as coach against Turkey in September in the Nations League, but had to leave the pitch shortly afterwards due to pain in his left knee.

After three wins and a draw in four matches, France top Group A1 of the Nations League and are well on course to qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of their final two pool-stage fixtures against Italy on Thursday in Milan, and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

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