Finland take QPR to FIFA over Kamara early return dispute

Since news broke on 5th October that Finland midfielder Glen Kamara would be leaving the national team camp to return to his club Queens Park Rangers, the Finnish FA have decided to report the matter to FIFA.

According to the Finnish FA, Kamara was pressured by QPR to return to London and miss Finland's final match of this international window against Belarus on 6th October (20:45 CEST).

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The Finnish FA therefore believes that QPR have broken FIFA regulations that state clubs must release players for the full duration of the international window they are called-up for unless agreed beforehand. With no agreement in place, the FA have decided to inform FIFA.

General secretary of the Finnish FA, Marco Casagrande, the experienced midfielder was put in a difficult position by his club.

"It's really unfortunate that he's being put in a situation where he's practically forced to make a really difficult choice due to pressure from the club. The player is in a difficult position. We regret it and of course understand it."

Casagrande stated the matter will be for FIFA to judge: "The regulations are very clear, and in our view, they were not fully followed in this case. FIFA will definitely be informed. The player has not been available for the entire international window, as the regulations say he should be. After that, it's up to FIFA how they proceed with the matter."

Kamara was an unused substitute in Finland's 7-0 win in San Marino before playing 45 minutes in both the home draw with Belarus and victory over Albania - his first caps since September 2025 - which put Finland top of Group C1 before the designated away fixture against Belarus, to be played in Budapest, Hungary.

During international windows, it is usual protocol that players' travel is organised by the national associations, yet QPR had arranged a flight to London themselves and did so without informing the Finnish FA.

"I was informed practically at the point when the decision had already been made. Kamara had announced that he was leaving, and he had a flight ready to return to the club," said Casagrande.

Some sections of the Finnish support and media have been left disappointed by Kamara's decision. When asked about 30-year-old future as part of the Eagle Owls side, Casagrande said that all playing decisions are a matter for head coach, Jacob Friis, and was keen not to lay the blame at the player's feet.

"If you have to find a villain, then the focus is a bit on the club. I wouldn't want to do that with Glen, though. The player finds himself in a difficult situation at this point."

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