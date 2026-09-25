Finland 'humble' ahead of San Marino trip as they aim to top their Nations League group

From UEFA Nations League matches with England to UEFA Nations League (UNL) matches with San Marino in the space of one cycle, one could be forgiven for thinking Finland had been demoted from the top table of European football to the very bottom.

In fact, Finland have dropped down just one division, having suffered relegation from League B in 2024/25, the Finns will begin their League C Group 1 campaign on Saturday 26th September (18:00 CEST) against plucky minnows San Marino, riding high following their promotion from League D last term.

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The match in Serravalle will be the first of four for Finland in the coming days, as they play home games against Belarus and Albania before playing their designated away fixture against Belarus in Budapest, Hungary between now and 6th October.

The first extended September-October international window is good news for those excited to be meeting up with their national teams, including Huuhkajat midfielder Leo Walta, who has recently swapped South Wales for California, signing for LAFC from Swansea City.

"I think this four-game window is really cool. I've been waiting all summer to be able to join the national team again. I can't wait! Hopefully we have many good games ahead of us. It's always nice to be here with familiar friends, and now there's an even longer camp. What could be better?" Walta told the Finnish FA.

Winning the group can provide an extra qualifying route to UEFA EURO 2028 if needed. Having dropped down a league, Finland will be hoping to secure first place, but EURO 2024 participants Albania are sure to provide a tough test for Jacob Friis side, as Walta acknowledges.

"Our goal is to win this group. Albania will probably be our most challenging opponent. We will go out to win all the games. Hopefully we can play well as a team, especially in attack, create a lot of scoring chances and thus score goals and win the game. We need to go into the game humbly enough. If we do the basics carefully, that's a good starting point."

Finland have lost three matches in a row, with the first of those coming via a penalty shoot-out. As forward Joel Pohjanpalo admits, Finland can't afford to believe that run is guaranteed to end against San Marino, whom they only beat 2-1 on their previous meeting in 2023.

"San Marino is not the strongest team on everyone's paper, but if you think about our last match here, it was by no means easy. You have to go into the match with a good attitude.

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