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Israel manager speaks on player's controversial "gun" celebration: He made a mistake...

Israel manager speaks on player's controversial "gun" celebration: He made a mistake...
Israel manager speaks on player's controversial "gun" celebration: He made a mistake...ČTK / APA / GEORG HOCHMUTH

Israel head coach Ran Ben-Shimon has spoken out after forward Sayed Abu Farchi was handed a yellow card for his controversial goal celebration.

Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent ‌off for celebrating his goal against Austria in their 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday. 

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After scoring, he grabbed the corner flag and made a gesture some reports claimed to be mimicking the firing of a gun, though Israeli media ⁠have claimed that the celebration was snooker-inspired. 

The rules state players will be booked for celebrations considered provocative, derisory or inflammatory. It is also an offence to remove or move a corner flag so regardless of the celebration, the player would have likely been carded anyway. 

“I’ve seen it before, and everyone can check,” manager Ran Ben-Shimon said after the game.

“When this young player scores, in the Israeli national team or the MLS or anywhere he plays, he celebrates in the same situation again and again, and he never gets a yellow card about it.

“He didn’t know about it; this is his way to celebrate every goal he scores. He’s a young player; I’m sure this lesson will stay with him a long time. He made a mistake.”

Abu Farchi will miss the match with the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, a game which many have called for to be cancelled due to the situation in Gaza.

Both Nations League fixtures involving Ireland and Israel will take place at neutral venues as controversy grows. 

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson stated that  said his team would be “playing against genocide” in the upcoming double header between the two teams, statements that Israel has condemned.

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UEFA Nations LeagueAbu FarchiIsraelCzech RepublicAustria

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