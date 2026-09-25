Jesus explains why he took Ronaldo off as he chases 1000 goals: He couldn't do it anymore!

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off early against Wales and Portugal boss Jorge Jesus has explained why.

Ronaldo missed a slew of chances and had a second-half effort ruled out by a VAR intervention against Wales as Portugal secured a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from his Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix.

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The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is desperately chasing down 1000 goals at 41 years old. Currently, he is on 979 career goals, so is just 21 away from making history.

This includes 146 goals for Portugal, goals which have slowed down as Ronaldo struggles to make an impact in the side.

Ronaldo is aiming to become the first player in football history to reach 1,000 and as he refuses to step down from the Portugal side, it looks as though he will keep going until he retires.

After being taken off early against Wales, Jesus explained that Ronaldo had to be taken off in the 67th minute.

"The match demanded this change," Jesus stated when asked about the second-half substitution.

"There were 25 minutes left and I wanted to bring on a quick player in the first defensive line, capable of pressing the two central defenders.

"Cris couldn't do it anymore," the former Benfica coach explained. "I knew offensively, he couldn't do much more."

Ronaldo, who boasts an incredible 146 goals across his 234 appearances for the national side won't stop until he reaches 1000 goals, a record that may come before the end of the season.