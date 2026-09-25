Arsenal striker Kai Havertz suffers hamstring injury and pulls out of Germany squad

Kai Havertz is to pull out of the Germany squad after suffering a hamstring injury against the Netherlands.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp oversaw his first game in charge as Germany boss on Thursday evening, sharing the points with the Netherlands in their Nations League game.

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Both Havertz and Jamal Musiala picked up injuries on the night in what is a huge blow for the German side, which consists of 44 players after Klopp faces 4 games during the international break.

“At the moment both are on the MRI (scans),” Klopp told radio network RTL after his first game in charge. “I hope we get the diagnosis tonight. But of course that’s not great now. I hope this is just nothing bad. The boys are probably out for us. But hopefully then also relatively quickly available again.”

Now, The Athletic report that Havertz is set to pull out of the Germany side and will return to Arsenal for further assessment.

The worry for the Gunners is that the 27 year old missed the first half of 2025–26 with a knee injury that required surgery. He also previously went under the knife to repair a serious hamstring injury in 2025.

Arsenal return against Leeds on October 10th, giving Havertz roughly two weeks to recover. Updates from the club should come over the next few weeks as the striker is looked over by Arsenal's medical team.