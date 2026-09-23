Fabio Silva 'ready to learn from Ronaldo' after Portugal recall

Fabio Silva is among those players looking to make their mark after being brought back into the squad by Jesus - with the former Wolves striker not playing for his country since his 2024 debut.
The 24-year-old has drifted in recent years, with loan spells at Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Las Palmas, before joining Borussia Dortmund last summer.
He ended the 2025/26 campaign with just three goals scored, but he's already bettered that at the start of 2026/27, with four in all competitions.
A second cap should be on the cards for Silva, and he's excited to link up with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, following Jesus' call to name the 41-year-old on his panel for this camp.
"It's a pleasure for me to be here and to learn from Cristiano. He's an idol.
"He's inspired me ever since I was little. I always wanted the opportunity to learn from him in these moments in training and in games.
"I thank God, that I have this chance to spend with him and learn, that's where my focus is."