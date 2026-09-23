Fabio Silva 'ready to learn from Ronaldo' after Portugal recall

Portugal kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Wales on September 24th under new boss Jorge Jesus.

Fabio Silva is among those players looking to make their mark after being brought back into the squad by Jesus - with the former Wolves striker not playing for his country since his 2024 debut.

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The 24-year-old has drifted in recent years, with loan spells at Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Las Palmas, before joining Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He ended the 2025/26 campaign with just three goals scored, but he's already bettered that at the start of 2026/27, with four in all competitions.

A second cap should be on the cards for Silva, and he's excited to link up with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, following Jesus' call to name the 41-year-old on his panel for this camp.

"It's a pleasure for me to be here and to learn from Cristiano. He's an idol.

"He's inspired me ever since I was little. I always wanted the opportunity to learn from him in these moments in training and in games.

"I thank God, that I have this chance to spend with him and learn, that's where my focus is."