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Mbappe speaks on his failed Liverpool move: My mum said you have to go to Liverpool

Mbappe speaks on his failed Liverpool move: My mum said you have to go to Liverpool
Mbappe speaks on his failed Liverpool move: My mum said you have to go to Liverpoolpressinphoto / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Kylian Mbappe has spoken on his move to Liverpool which fell through back in 2017.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently revealed he flew from Blackpool to Nice on a private jet, where Mbappé and his family joined them in a meeting to discuss his future. 

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Klopp called it Liverpool's “most expensive non-transfer" as despite being impressed by the Reds, the France international decided to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a £153M move back in 2018. 

Mbappé recalled in an interview with The Athletic this week that his mum was in awe of Liverpool and Klopp, but he was set on a switch to PSG. 

"I didn't listen because I wanted to play in my city, Paris. I didn't want to leave my country before I was someone. But yes, my mum was always saying 'Liverpool -- you're going to be there, playing at Anfield, it's going to be insane for you.' I was like, 'OK!' 

"She went there (for) the first step of the negotiations. She went to the city, she went to the stadium, she met the people. She was like, 'It's a wonderful club, everybody's so kind, it's a family club, a big club.' 

"She went to Anfield and fell in love with it. She watched a few games alone, to feel the atmosphere, because she wanted to imagine me in this stadium. 

"All the time we were talking. 'What do you think, Mum?' She'd say, 'For me, you have to go to Liverpool.' I said, 'OK, OK, OK!' because Jürgen Klopp was an amazing manager. I met him and had a wonderful relationship with him. I had big respect for him."' 

Mbappe is now at Real Madrid and has gone trophyless for the past 2 seasons. He may be regretting the switch to the Spanish giants but despite his possible discomfort, a move to Liverpool looks almost impossible in the near future.

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Kylian MbappeLiverpoolPSGBlackpoolNiceReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaLigue 1Football transfers

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