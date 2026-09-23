Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Arsenal won't stop Viktor Gyokeres if he decides to leave the side

Criminal investigation begins into Xhaka as he could face 5 years imprisonment

Ex-Chelsea star Mendy hails Sundowns after Al Ahli loss

Hurzeler to replace Carrick? Man Utd board interested in Brighton manager after poor form

Most read on Flashscore News

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

Infantino's reform pledge fails to win over Dutch, German and Swedish FAs

Denmark star warns Haaland 'he's lost before' ahead of Norway clash

Norway star Erling Haaland.
Norway star Erling Haaland.Profimedia

Rivals Norway and Denmark kick off their UEFA Nations League campaigns with an eye-catching clash in Oslo on September 26th.

The hosts have Erling Haaland in red-hot form, after starting the season with seven goals in seven games for Manchester City, on the back of also scoring seven for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lazio defender Oliver Provstgaard could be the one tasked with shackling Haaland at the Ullevaal Stadion and the 23-year-old pointed back to their 2024 friendly 3-1 win over Norway - where Haaland scored a late consolation.

"Facing Haaland is a footballing challenge that still hasn’t been solved. I think he averages nearly a goal per game, but he's also lost against us before.

"As a team, it’s about finding a way to get around him and stop him. He’s much more than just a big-name striker."

Haaland's Norway stats are incredible, with an average of more than a goal per match, and an astonishing tally of 62 goals in 55 international caps.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueErling HaalandOliver ProvstgaardNorwayDenmark

Related Articles

Jarrad Branthwaite delighted with England return after injury woe

Netherlands want Xavi to restore traditional Dutch football values

Sebastien Pocognoli 'positively nervous' ahead of Scotland debut