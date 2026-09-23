Denmark star warns Haaland 'he's lost before' ahead of Norway clash

Rivals Norway and Denmark kick off their UEFA Nations League campaigns with an eye-catching clash in Oslo on September 26th.

The hosts have Erling Haaland in red-hot form, after starting the season with seven goals in seven games for Manchester City, on the back of also scoring seven for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

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Lazio defender Oliver Provstgaard could be the one tasked with shackling Haaland at the Ullevaal Stadion and the 23-year-old pointed back to their 2024 friendly 3-1 win over Norway - where Haaland scored a late consolation.

"Facing Haaland is a footballing challenge that still hasn’t been solved. I think he averages nearly a goal per game, but he's also lost against us before.

"As a team, it’s about finding a way to get around him and stop him. He’s much more than just a big-name striker."

Haaland's Norway stats are incredible, with an average of more than a goal per match, and an astonishing tally of 62 goals in 55 international caps.