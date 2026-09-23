Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Arsenal won't stop Viktor Gyokeres if he decides to leave the side

Criminal investigation begins into Xhaka as he could face 5 years imprisonment

Ex-Chelsea star Mendy hails Sundowns after Al Ahli loss

Mbappe speaks on his failed Liverpool move: My mum said you have to go to Liverpool

Most read on Flashscore News

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

Infantino's reform pledge fails to win over Dutch, German and Swedish FAs

Wales star Jordan James has 'no fear' over Portugal battle

Wales star Jordan James.
Wales star Jordan James.Profimedia

Wales midfielder Jordan James insists Craig Bellamy's team are more than ready for the challenge of facing "the best players in the world" in their UEFA Nations League opener against Portugal.

Bellamy's preparations for this international camp has been hit with several injury absences including key man Harry Wilson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A return to League A is a reward for Wales' strong form in the last Nations League campaign, but they face a tough test up against Jorge Jesus' all-star side in Lisbon.

Wales' form has dipped in the last 12 months as they chase a first win since last November's World Cup qualifying victory over North Macedonia.

"Obviously they're the best players in the world at the end of the day, you can't really sugar coat it," James said.

"They've got Champions League winners, they've got these kinds of things.

"I think we're always underdogs. We're used to it, so hopefully we can use that to benefit ourselves.

"You can't count us out. We've got a puncher's chance at the end of the day and we're going there to sort of cause an upset."

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueJordan JamesCraig BellamyWalesPortugal

Related Articles

Greece aim for 'new chapter' led by talented young generation

Denmark star warns Haaland 'he's lost before' ahead of Norway clash

Jarrad Branthwaite delighted with England return after injury woe