Dutch FA hands over cheque to Spanish FA after Valencia floods

The flag of the Valencian community waves over a disaster-struck part of Valencia after last year's floods

The Dutch FA have handed over a cheque to the Spanish FA to support the victims of the heavy floods in the Spanish city of Valencia.

The KNVB handed over a €10,000 cheque to the RFEF before Sunday's UEFA Nations League quarter-final between Spain and the Netherlands, which was played in Valencia's Estadio Mestalla. The donation will go to local football clubs which have been affected by the floods.

All ticket revenue from Sunday's game will also be donated to victims of last year's disaster.

Heavy floods hit the city on the West coast of Spain in October 2024 after a heavy storm, known as a 'gota fria', hit the region. 231 people died due to the floods, and the total damages of the floods amounted to at least 11 billion Euros.

"We as the KNVB felt it was important to do something extra," said Secretary General Gijs de Jong of the Dutch FA. "We saw for ourselves this afternoon how devastating these floods have been. It is really terrible what has happened here."