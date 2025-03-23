Depay becomes tenth centurion for the Netherlands

Striker Memphis Depay has become the tenth player to reach 100 caps for the Dutch national team by starting in Sunday's UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie against Spain.

Depay debuted in October 2013 during a World Cup qualifier against Turkey. The then-19-year-old replaced Jeremain Lens in the 89th minute of the 2-0 win in Istanbul.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the 99 senior matches for the Dutch team that followed, 19 came at a major tournament. Depay is currently second in the all-time top goalscorers list of the Netherlands, trailing Robin van Persie's tally of 50 goals by just four scores.

Memphis was dropped from the Dutch national team after moving to Brazilian side Corinthians in 2024. The Dutchman has impressed in the Brazilian Serie A, heavily contributing to Corinthians' successful fight against relegation by scoring nine goals and assisting eleven more in his 29 games for the Sao Paulo club.

National team coach Ronald Koeman decided to call him back up for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals against Spain. Depay started in both games and hit the 100 mark by playing Sunday's second leg.

Depay has become the tenth player in Dutch history to win 100 caps. Former Inter and Galatasaray star Wesley Sneijder leads the all-time list with 134. Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar follows with 130. Frank de Boer (112), Rafael van der Vaart (109), Daley Blind (108), Giovanni van Bronckhorst (106), Dirk Kuyt (104), Robin van Persie (102), and Arjen Robben (101) round out the 'Club of 100'.

The 31-year-old striker started his career at PSV and has since played for Manchester United, Olympique Lyon, Atletico Madrid, and his current club Corinthians.